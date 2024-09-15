Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Sept. 16, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be viewable here.

Agenda items include:

Presentations only on: Sharing Center Shared Services Budget Request; Westosha Senior Center Shared Services Budget Request; Twin Lakes Senior Center Shared Services Budget Request; Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Budget Request for a 3rd Shift Officer.

Payment Request #4 from All-Ways Contractors, in the amount of $324,592.95, for 2024

Street & Utilities Improvements Program.

Purchase of Mercury 30HP motor for the Village's pontoon boat, from Liberty Marine Center, in the amount of $6,148.00.

Request to contract with Clean Cut Tree Service for $11,800 to grind and dispose of tree debris and yard waste from the Village of Salem Lake Yard Waste Dropoff site.

Purchase of a Kawasaki Mule Pro UTV, from Nielsen Enterprises, in the amount of $15,433.72, for parks and trails maintenance. This will be funded with 2024 budgeted money for parks development.

Request from Stone Haven Enterprises LLC, 4371 108th St., Franksville, WI 53126-9102 (Owner), Neil Doll, 4371 108th St., Franklin, WI 53126 (Agent), for a Conditional Use Permit to allow auto-truck body and engine repair in the M-1 Limited Manufacturing Dist. on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-084-2151 (1000 Lotus Drive).

Request from BJS of Salem LLC, 9251 Antioch Rd, Salem WI 53168 (Owner) Steve Skutnik (Agent), for a Conditional Use Permit Amendment to add Pickleball Courts and Remove Volleyball Court in the B-3 Highway Business District on tax parcel # 70-4-120-143-0600 (9251 Antioch Road).

Memorandum of Understanding for a future intergovernmental agreement regarding joint emergency medical services for Paddock Lake, Randall, Wheatland, Twin Lakes and Salem Lakes, to be called the Westside Emergency Medical Services Collaborative (WEMS).

Closed session for fire and rescue department union contract negotiations.

The full agenda is available here.