Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Sept. 16, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting also will be viewable here.
Agenda items include:
- Presentations only on: Sharing Center Shared Services Budget Request; Westosha Senior Center Shared Services Budget Request; Twin Lakes Senior Center Shared Services Budget Request; Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Budget Request for a 3rd Shift Officer.
- Payment Request #4 from All-Ways Contractors, in the amount of $324,592.95, for 2024
Street & Utilities Improvements Program.
- Purchase of Mercury 30HP motor for the Village’s pontoon boat, from Liberty Marine Center, in the amount of $6,148.00.
- Request to contract with Clean Cut Tree Service for $11,800 to grind and dispose of tree debris and yard waste from the Village of Salem Lake Yard Waste Dropoff site.
- Purchase of a Kawasaki Mule Pro UTV, from Nielsen Enterprises, in the amount of $15,433.72, for parks and trails maintenance. This will be funded with 2024 budgeted money for parks development.
- Request from Stone Haven Enterprises LLC, 4371 108th St., Franksville, WI 53126-9102 (Owner), Neil Doll, 4371 108th St., Franklin, WI 53126 (Agent), for a Conditional Use Permit to allow auto-truck body and engine repair in the M-1 Limited Manufacturing Dist. on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-084-2151 (1000 Lotus Drive).
- Request from BJS of Salem LLC, 9251 Antioch Rd, Salem WI 53168 (Owner) Steve Skutnik (Agent), for a Conditional Use Permit Amendment to add Pickleball Courts and Remove Volleyball Court in the B-3 Highway Business District on tax parcel # 70-4-120-143-0600 (9251 Antioch Road).
- Memorandum of Understanding for a future intergovernmental agreement regarding joint emergency medical services for Paddock Lake, Randall, Wheatland, Twin Lakes and Salem Lakes, to be called the Westside Emergency Medical Services Collaborative (WEMS).
- Closed session for fire and rescue department union contract negotiations.