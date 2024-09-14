Twin Lakes to request Highway O traffic study

The Twin Lakes Village Board is in favor of a traffic study on a portion of Highway O that could lead to the the speed limit being lowered there.

The study would be conducted by Kenosha County, which sets the speed limit on the road since it is a county highway.

Village administrator Laura Jager said the village received feedback from residents in that area about lowering the speed limit from the current 45 mph on Highway O between Highway F to the north and Holy Hill Road to the south.

Jager said The Randall town government has already endorsed a study for that area, where the road passes through both two municipalities.

Some board members expressed agreement with lowering the speed limit.

“There’s a lot of truck traffic on that section,” Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald said.

Trustee Aaron Karow, who also is a county board supervisor, said “35 is more appropriate in this section.”

The board directed Jager to develop a resolution asking for the speed study. The resolution is expected to be voted on by the board Monday.