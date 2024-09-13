Paddock Lake may develop pickleball courts and skate park near Village Hall

Earlier this summer the Paddock Lake Village Board was pursuing the prospect of replacing an aging skate park at Erickson Park with a pickle ball court.

On Wednesday, the board discussed a new direction, one that could bring a new pickle ball court and a new skate park to the village and also represent a first step toward implementing a long-established park plan for the area around Village Hall on 236th Avenue.

Earlier this summer the board gave village administrator Tim Popanda direction to pursue constructing a pickle ball court replacing the skate park. A private donor was willing to put up money toward that project. That offer was received in 2023.

The skate park, built on old tennis courts, was constructed in 2005 and had seen steady use until 2018. In 2019 and 2020 it was vandalized and other components had fallen into disrepair, Popanda said in a staff report to the board.

Meanwhile resident Hunter Benser contacted the village hoping to save the skate park.

“My friends and I have utilized the skate park for the last 19 years,” Benser said in a written statement. “The simplicity of this park made it ideal to learn new tricks. The ramps offer opportunity to hone your skills at every level from beginner to advanced.”

The park was one of the reasons he purchased a home here, Benser said at Wednesday’s committee of the whole meeting.

“I regularly take my 4-year-old son there after work and it was my hope that he will learn to skate there with his friends and create the same fond memories I did,” Benser wrote.

On Wednesday, Popanda gave a brief synopsis of the 2005 park plan commissioned by the Village Board and Planning Commission. That plan called for a skateboard park and basketball courts near where Village Hall sits.

Trustee Ron Statz, who leads the board’s parks committee, said pickle ball courts also likely could be incorporated into that area.

A big advantage of starting from scratch would be that the village could tap impact fees for parks that have been levied against new development. Those funds can only be used for new park development, not renovation or repair of existing parks, Statz said.

The board expressed a consensus that Popanda should seek some preliminary information from the village engineer as to the suitability of the site near Village Hall for skate park and pickle ball parks as a start to exploring the possibilities.