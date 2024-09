At about 12:26 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to the 39200 block of Highway 50 in Slades Corners.

Per dispatch: This is for a single vehicle crash. Vehicle struck a deer and driver is injured. Scene is in westbound lanes.

UPDATE about 12:35 p.m. — Rescue unit reports three people being assessed for injuries.