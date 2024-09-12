Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center presenting Medicare workshops

It’s an important time of year for those on Medicare to review current coverage and see if any changes are needed for the coming year. Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plan details often change every year. Sorting through all the options to find the right plan for prescriptions can be confusing but Benefit Specialists at the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center can assist.

ADRC Benefit Specialists offer objective and reliable information and assistance. There is no charge for this service. The Benefit Specialists do not sell or endorse any insurance plans. Benefit Specialists at the ADRC are trained to carefully review current coverage and compare plans with other options based on medications and other details. Benefit Specialists also check to see if beneficiaries qualify for programs or benefits that can save money.

There are four basic reasons to check your plan:

Your plan may cost more next year Your plan may no longer cover all your medications Your plan may have put new restrictions on some of your medications You may be taking different medications now

Look for our new virtual appointments! Workshops will be offered throughout Kenosha County and virtually beginning on October 16.

Locations WEST of I-94

Westosha Community Senior Center, 19200 – 93rd St., Bristol: Thursday, Oct. 17, 1–4 p.m.

Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes: Tuesday, October 29, 1–4 p.m.

Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, Rm. A: Friday, November 15,12:30–3:30 p.m.

Paddock Lake Village Office, 6969 236th Ave., Salem: Thursday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Rd., Trevor: Monday, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Locations EAST of I-94

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Rd., Enter Door D: Wednesday Oct. 16, 1–4 p.m. (Rm. S11); Monday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. –1 p.m. (Rm. S11); Thursday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. –2 p.m. (Rm. S11)

Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., Community Room A: Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. –2 p.m.; Thursday, October 24, 1–4 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 12, 9:30–12:30 p.m.

SW Neighborhood Library, 7979 – 38th Ave., Community Room A: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. –1 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 7, 1:30–4:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL

Monday, Nov. 4, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1–4 p.m.

Seating is limited. To ensure seating and sufficient support, reservations are required. For further information or to make reservations call the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646.