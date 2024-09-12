Cub Scout Pack 328 holding car wash fundraiser Sept. 21

Sep 12th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Cub Pack 328, with proud support from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and in partnership with Salem School, invite you to games, activities and a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Salem School.

Proceeds will go toward a new shed to house the materials and supplies for the Pack’s activities. The pack
hoping to raise $2,500 to cover these costs.

Meat sticks will be available 2 for $3. Preorders can be sent to pack328fundraiser@gmail.com.

First Aid kits will be available for purchase for $10 while supplies last.

Salem School is located at: 8828 Antioch Rd, Salem.

