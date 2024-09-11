Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

At about 5:43 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash on 89th Street (Highway AH) in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a truck and a bicyclist. Crash scene is between 256th Avenue and Camp Lake Road.

UPDATE about 5:53 p.m — Deputies blocking traffic on 89th Street at 256th Avenue and Camp Lake Road.

UPDATE 5:58 p.m. — Salem Lakes command requests Bristol Fire and Rescue be dispatched to set up landing zone for Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 6 p.m. — Flight for Life unable to respond. Bristol clearing the call.