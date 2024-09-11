Sheriff’s Dept. statement on Wilmot UHS secure hold

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On September 11th, 2024 around 12:06 pm, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to assist in locating an armed suicidal male along the Wisconsin and Illinois state line along the Fox River Road. Due to this location being near Wilmot Union High School, Kenosha County Sheriff David W. Zoerner worked with the School Resource Officer at Wilmot Union High School and the School Administration to do everything possible to keep our students and children safe. This resulted in Wilmot Union High School entering a secure hold for approximately 45 minutes until the armed male was located. No students were ever in danger or at risk of being in danger. The secure hold was a safety precaution to insure everyone’s safety.

At 12:30 pm, Wilmot Union High School went into a Secure Hold to keep their students safe and to keep anyone from gaining access to the school and students. Around 1:20 pm, the secure hold was lifted and classes resumed as normal. The male in question was located in Illinois and did not make it across the state line into Wisconsin.

“The safety and security of our children and students will always be one of my greatest concerns. Any time we receive reports of someone suspicious or a threat near our schools, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will act immediately and take the necessary steps to keep our community safe. Our Children are our future. We will do everything possible to keep them and our community safe!” – Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner