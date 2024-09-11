Living Waters Ministries textile drive is Sept. 14

Living Waters Ministries will hold its annual Textile Drive on Sept. 14 at the Bristol United Methodist Church, 8014 199th Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Used clothing, shoes, draperies, linens, and other textiles are sought. Usable clothing that remains in style will be offered to those in need in the Milwaukee community; usable clothing that is somewhat out-of-style will be shipped to those in need in third world countries; clothing and linens that are no longer wearable will be turned into industrial rags. All is used, nothing goes into the landfill. Similarly, wearable shoes will be available to those in need, while shoes past their prime will be ground up and used to surface playgrounds.

Please place textiles in a plastic garbage bag and either tie or rubber band the shoes together so they remain in pairs.