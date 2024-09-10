Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Sept 11, 2024

Sep 10th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

  • Discussion: Tax Incentive District (TID) No.2 developer reimbursement for developer funded infrastructure improvements
  • Discussion: Pay Request No.1 from Asphalt Contractors for 2024 Road Improvement Project
  • Discussion: Wis. DNR Recycling Grant submittal.
  • Discussion: Setting fall yard waste and E-waste collection dates
  • Discussion of skate park
  • Closed session for: 1.) Compensation and evaluation of public employee; 2.) Litigation in which the village is likely to become involved.

The full agenda is available here.

