Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Sept. 8, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discuss and consider for approval the LEO Development Agreement and Discuss and consider for approval the LEO Development Agreement Resolution # 24-9

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Jacob Sholtey (Applicant/Owner) 7301 156th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104 for a Zoning Map Amendment from 11 to R2 on tax parcel# 37-34-0438, located in part ofE 1/2 and SE 1/4, SEC 3 Town 1, Range 21, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County and State of Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located at 7301 156th Avenue which is north of Hwy 50 on the east side of Hwy MB, in Bristol, WI.

Discuss and consider for approval the request of resident Barbara Kaczmarz to block off 82nd Street from the comer of 82nd and 206th west to the cul-de-sac for a block party on September 21,20

