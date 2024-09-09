A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Historical Society 50th Anniversary event is Sept. 14

The Western Kenosha County Historical Society will host an event celebrating the group’s 50th Anniversary on Sept. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. at 25905 114th St., Trevor.

The event will include entertainment including Elvis Tribute Artist David Kirby and Lori Minnetti, a DJ, food, tours of the buildings, kid’s games and activities and guest speakers.

The society will be collecting nonperishable for for The Sharing Center from 2 to 4 p.m.

Everyone is welcome.

The Society formed Aug. 1, 1974 at a meeting at Wilmot High School led by teacher Richard Heigl and student Michael Palecek. The new group wanted to collect, compile and record a history of Western Kenosha County. They hoped to mark historical sites and make people aware of their historical heritage.