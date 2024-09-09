A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Historical Society 50th Anniversary event is Sept. 14

Sep 9th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Western Kenosha County Historical Society will host an event celebrating the group’s 50th Anniversary on Sept. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. at 25905 114th St., Trevor.

The event will include entertainment including Elvis Tribute Artist David Kirby and Lori Minnetti, a DJ, food, tours of the buildings, kid’s games and activities and guest speakers.

The society will be collecting nonperishable for for The Sharing Center from 2 to 4 p.m.

Everyone is welcome.

The Society formed Aug. 1, 1974 at a meeting at Wilmot High School led by teacher Richard Heigl and student Michael Palecek. The new group wanted to collect, compile and record a history of Western Kenosha County. They hoped to mark historical sites and make people aware of their historical heritage.

