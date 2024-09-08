Prayer vigil Sunday for Westosha Central injured student

Sep 8th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

A prayer vigil for Reid Hansche, a Westosha Central High School student struck by a vehicle in Paddock Lake Friday, is taking place Sunday.

Here are the details:

Here’s a link to a Meal Train fundraiser to benefit the family.

