Agenda: Westosha Central HS District annual meeting and regular board meeting Sept. 10, 2024

The Westosha Central High School District is scheduled to host its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Tuesday.
First will be the regular board meeting starting at 5 p.m. in the upper commons.
Agenda items include:
- 2024-25 District Goals
- 2024-25 Enrollment Update
- 2024-2025 Academic Calendar Revision
The full regular meeting agenda is available here.
The annual meeting starts at 7 p.m., also in the upper commons. Agenda items include:
- Authorization of School Board Salaries and Reimbursement of School Board Member Related Expenditures
- Budget Hearing
- Adoption of Tax Levy (Adoption of the Tax Levy is an advisory vote. The Board of Education will set the tax levy amounts.)
- Short-term borrowing not to exceed $500,000 for the 2024-2025 school year