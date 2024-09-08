Agenda: Westosha Central HS District annual meeting and regular board meeting Sept. 10, 2024

The Westosha Central High School District is scheduled to host its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Tuesday.

First will be the regular board meeting starting at 5 p.m. in the upper commons.

Agenda items include:

2024-25 District Goals

2024-25 Enrollment Update

2024-2025 Academic Calendar Revision

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

The annual meeting starts at 7 p.m., also in the upper commons. Agenda items include:

Authorization of School Board Salaries and Reimbursement of School Board Member Related Expenditures

Budget Hearing

Adoption of Tax Levy (Adoption of the Tax Levy is an advisory vote. The Board of Education will set the tax levy amounts.)

Short-term borrowing not to exceed $500,000 for the 2024-2025 school year

The full annual meeting agenda is available here.