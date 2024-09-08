Agenda: Westosha Central HS District annual meeting and regular board meeting Sept. 10, 2024

Sep 8th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Westosha Central High School District is scheduled to host its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Tuesday.

First will be the regular board meeting starting at 5 p.m. in the upper commons.

Agenda items include:

  • 2024-25 District Goals
  • 2024-25 Enrollment Update
  • 2024-2025 Academic Calendar Revision

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

The annual meeting starts at 7 p.m., also in the upper commons. Agenda items include:

  • Authorization of School Board Salaries and Reimbursement of School Board Member Related Expenditures
  • Budget Hearing
  • Adoption of Tax Levy (Adoption of the Tax Levy is an advisory vote. The Board of Education will set the tax levy amounts.)
  • Short-term borrowing not to exceed $500,000 for the 2024-2025 school year

The full annual meeting agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Uncategorized, Westosha Central High School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives