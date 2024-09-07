Units responding for fire in Trevor

At about 8:23 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Town of Randall Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a possible structure fire in the 11400 block of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Flames seen by caller. Not sure if they involve any nearby structures.

UPDATE 8:27 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that they have found a large bonfire behind a barn. Salem Lakes command calls off response from mutual aid departments.