Jennifer Frisby speaks on behalf of the Gendron family.

The annual cancer awareness game at Wilmot was Friday night. This year, the game theme color was gold, the color for honoring or memorializing those who have fought childhood cancer. September is the month to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. The person in particular they were remembering was Wilmot 2021 graduate Kaleb Gendron. In 2023 he lost his battle with Ewing sarcoma at the age of 20. Sale of various items and other fundraising went toward the Kaleb Gendron memorial scholarship fund.

Items for sale included T-shirts, hoodies, pom poms, sunglasses, thunder sticks, bead necklaces, glow sticks, clap hands, and silicone bracelets. All proceeds go to the Kaleb Gendron memorial scholarship fund.

Wilmot fans

Central defeated Wilmot 41 – 0.

Wilmot pep band.

Central fans

Wilmot cheerleaders held a 50/50 raffle and here are two of them running the Miracle Minute towards the end of the game. They collect as much cash as they can throughout the crowd in one minute.