Twin Lakes to try again in November for EMS referendum passage

Twin Lakes voters will have another chance to vote on a referendum to authorize the village to exceed the state-imposed tax levy limit for funding emergency medical services.

Last week at a special meeting, the board voted to have a referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot. That referendum will seek authorization to exceed the levy limit by $450,000 per year.

In August, a similar referendum with a higher figure for exceeding the limit failed by 34 votes. That figure was higher because it incorporated projected increases in the EMS cost in subsequent years, explained village administrator Laura Jager in an email to westofthei.com.

Tax impact is estimated to be about $46 per $100,000 of assessed value.

At Monday’s committee of the whole meeting, the Village Board discussed how to better get out the message about the need for the additional funding.

Village President Howard Skinner summed up the bottom like this: If the referendum isn’t approved, the village will be forced to borrow the funds which, with interest, will end up costing taxpayers more.

Last time the board hired a consultant to help guide its education efforts, but apparently not this time.

Several board members commented that the village wide revaluation this year has caused concern among many taxpayers expecting their property values to increase and the referendum impact to be more than estimated.

But at an earlier meeting, Jager explained that with a village wide re-valuation the key factor is not whether a property value has increased, but how it has increased versus the average revaluation increase. If a property value increased more than average the impact would be greater. If the increase in value was less than average, the impact would be less. If the increase is the about the same as the average, the impact would match the estimate.

Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald proposed open house type meetings a few weekends where some board members and representatives of Twin Lakes Rescue Squad could answer questions in a more informal setting.

Trustee Aaron Karow said he thinks social media outreach will be important along with in-person meetings.

When an audience member suggested short explanatory videos, Karow and some other board members said they liked that idea as well.

About a year ago, Twin Lakes — along with Randall and Wheatland — started discussions on how to fund paid staff for EMS at Twin Lakes Rescue, which has served the three municipalities for decades. That move came after years of difficulty in having enough department members to answer medical calls. Going to paid staff for EMS was estimated to cost approximately $900,000, which was to be split among the three municipalities by size, resulting in a $450,000 share for Twin Lakes and a $225,000 share for Randall and Wheatland each.

Wheatland and Randall each passed their August tax levy limit referendums. Those two municipalities also have explored contracting with entities other than Twin Lakes Rescue for their EMS service starting at 2025.