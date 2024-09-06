A look at Salem School’s new spaces; also community picnic coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Salem School held a community picnic and open house Thursday to allow people to get a look at the new spaces and recent renovations.
Those upgrades were part of a $18.3 million bonding referendum passed in April 2022.
Among the changes were the creation of a dedicated STEM lab and an overall of the primary library. The oldest part of the building, largely unused in recent years except for storage, was replaced creating up-to-date space able to be used for education. The courtyard playground for the school’s youngest students was redone and the old pea gravel replaced with a rubber surface.
Here are some photos of some of the new elements in the building as well as the community picnic, which unfortunately had to deal with rain at times:
Below is a video of the new sensory room: