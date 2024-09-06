A look at Salem School’s new spaces; also community picnic coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Salem School held a community picnic and open house Thursday to allow people to get a look at the new spaces and recent renovations.

Those upgrades were part of a $18.3 million bonding referendum passed in April 2022.

Among the changes were the creation of a dedicated STEM lab and an overall of the primary library. The oldest part of the building, largely unused in recent years except for storage, was replaced creating up-to-date space able to be used for education. The courtyard playground for the school’s youngest students was redone and the old pea gravel replaced with a rubber surface.

Here are some photos of some of the new elements in the building as well as the community picnic, which unfortunately had to deal with rain at times:

Among other uses, this room will be used for cooking club and teaching life skills.

A renovated kindergarten room

The courtyard playground

A close up of the new playground surface

Several new inspirational murals were included in the new renovations

Part of the primary library, where work is still underway

Learning steps in the primary library.

STEM lab

STEM lab equipment.

Prominent signs will now help to guide visitors in the notoriously tricky to navigate building.

New middle school science lab

An outdoor learning area adjacent to the science lab

Below is a video of the new sensory room: