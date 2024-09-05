Hot Thursday, then cooler weekend

It’s going to be even a little warmer Thursday, before temperatures take a dive for the weekend, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach 84.

Enjoy it while you can because Friday’s high is expected to reach just 68, followed by a high of just 65 Saturday. Sunday will be a touch warmer at 73.

The greatest chance of rain is Thursday night, with a 50 percent chance. A 20 percent chance of rain is int eh forecast for Friday evening.

High temperatures are expected to return to the 80s next week.