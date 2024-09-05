2024 Wilmot UHS Go Gold Game to benefit Kaleb Gendron Scholarship Fund

Wilmot Union High School’s annual Go Gold Game will take place Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 pm.

The Go Gold Game is held to raise awareness for childhood cancer. All proceeds from these games go directly to a family or charity that is directly affected by childhood cancer.

This year the recipient will be The Kaleb Gendron Scholarship Fund. Kaleb was a former Wilmot student who passed away on Oct. 25, 2023 at the age of 20 after a 17-month battle with Ewing Sarcoma.

T Shirts and Hoodies will be on sale along with trinket items, such as pom poms, sunglasses, thunder sticks, bead necklaces, glow sticks, clap hands, and silicone bracelets. There will also be raffle baskets at the game. All of those proceeds also go toward the Kaleb Gendron Scholarship Fund. The cheerleaders will be having a 50/50 raffle. The cheerleaders will also be running a Miracle Minute. During the Miracle Minute, the cheerleaders will run up and down the bleachers for one minute to get donations from the spectators. All of the donations will also go into the Scholarship Fund.

A designated speaker on Friday will also give a speech on the football field on behalf of the Gendron family.