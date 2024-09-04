Bridge maintenance coming to I-94 in Kenosha County

From the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming bridge maintenance along the northbound lanes of I-94 in Kenosha County.

Starting Monday, September 9, crews will begin work on the bridge approach roadway pavement at several locations, including:

— Bridge over County C (Wilmot Road)

— Bridge over the Des Plaines River

— Bridge over WIS 50 (75th Street)

— Bridge over 71st Street

— Bridge over County K (60th Street)

— Bridge over County N (38th Street)

This will be a moving operation that will require various double lane closures within the work zone. Traffic will be maintained in both directions during work operations.

Work will be conducted Monday through Thursday, with all lanes reopening for the weekends. This project is scheduled to take approximately two weeks to complete. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For up-to-date travel information, use 511wi.gov.