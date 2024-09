Cub Scout Pack 328 is hosting a Come Join Us Event on Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m., in the North Cafeteria of Salem Grade School (on the 89th St/ Cty Rd AH side of the school.).

Pack 328 also recently launched a new website that provides interested families with information about what the pack does, where/when it meets and how to join. Visit www.pack328salemlakes.org