Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Sept. 3, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

Presentation regarding the 2023 audit findings.

Review of 2025 budget timeline.

Discussion of 2025 Road Project

Discussion regarding speed study for Highway O

Discussion regarding school resource officer

Update on November EMS referenda

Discussion regarding an event permit for a Lake Elizabeth Manor golf cart parade on Sept. 22

The full agenda and packet is available here.