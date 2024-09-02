Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Sept. 3, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.
Agenda items include:
- Presentation regarding the 2023 audit findings.
- Review of 2025 budget timeline.
- Discussion of 2025 Road Project
- Discussion regarding speed study for Highway O
- Discussion regarding school resource officer
- Update on November EMS referenda
- Discussion regarding an event permit for a Lake Elizabeth Manor golf cart parade on Sept. 22