Units responding for alarm in Salem

Sep 1st, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:43 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 8600 block of 234th Avenue in Salem.

Per dispatch: Fire alarms are sounding, but no smoke or flames seen.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives