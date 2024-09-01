Units responding for alarm in Salem

At about 5:43 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 8600 block of 234th Avenue in Salem.
Per dispatch: Fire alarms are sounding, but no smoke or flames seen.
