Aug. 31, 2024 lake test results: Lance Park swim caution lifted

There’s good news for you if you were planning to swim at Lance Park this Labor Day weekend.

A swim caution at Lance Park on Lake Mary has been lifted after re-sampling by Kenosha County Public Health showed E.coli levels within the acceptable range.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The re-sampling result that prompted the lifting of the caution at Lance Park was 96 E.coli/100 mL.