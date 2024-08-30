Units responding for crash in Silver Lake

Aug 30th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:23 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash at Highways W and F in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries. Deputies on scene.

