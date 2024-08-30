A word from our sponsors: 15th annual Labor of Love Music Festival to benefit suicide prevention and mental health resources is Sept. 1

Note: This is a paid announcement from Labor of Love Music Festival — DH

Just Live, Inc., a dedicated non-profit organization committed to suicide prevention and mental health awareness, proudly announces the 15th Anniversary Labor of Love Music Festival. This heartfelt event, established in February 2012, serves as a tribute to the memory of Jamie Leigh Wilson and all those lost to mental illness.

Founded by five individuals deeply touched by Jamie’s life and a supportive community, Just Live, Inc. has been a beacon of hope and healing. The organization’s mission is to provide suicide prevention education, financial support to related organizations, and emotional assistance to those affected by suicide, depression, and mental illness, enabling them to Just Live more positively.

Event Details:

• Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

• Time: 11:30 AM – 7:00 PM

• Location: New Munster, WI

• Performances by:

o Charlie Parr

o Chicken Wire Empire presents a tribute to Old & In the Way with special guest Josy Rosales

o Miles Over Mountains

o Scott Kirby

• Cost: Free, $5 suggested donation

About the Festival:

The Labor of Love Music Festival promises a day of incredible live music, family fun, food, drinks, raffles and much more all benefiting suicide prevention and mental health resources. This year’s lineup features a variety of talented artists who are coming together to support this vital cause. Attendees can expect an uplifting atmosphere filled with powerful performances and a shared commitment to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness.

The event is organized by Just Live Inc.

More information about this year’s event is here.