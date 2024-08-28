Paddock Lake opens Mike Rayniak Memorial Kayak Launch

Mary Wallace, Mike Rayniak’s wife, and their daughters cut the ribbon for the Mike Rayniak Memorial Kayak Launch.

The Mike Rayniak Memorial Kayak Launch on Paddock Lake was officially opened Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Paddock Lake village officials, representatives of the Paddock Lake Area Lions Club, Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club Baxter & Woodman Engineering and the Rayniak family participated.

The launch, designed to be accessible to people with disabilities, is located just south of the accessible fishing pier on the lake’s channel.

The approximately $24,000 cost was covered by donations from the Lions and Kiwanis clubs, Baxter & Woodman and money the village received in a class action lawsuit settlement.

The launch was named for Rayniak, a village trustee who died in April, just after winning re-election to another term. Rayniak had been a champion of the kayak launch project. His wife, Mary Wallace, and their two daughters performed the ribbon cutting and Wallace spoke.

“Mike lived an extraordinary life,” Wallace said. “He was blessed and highly favored. He completed his life’s purpose at such a young age, leaving us broken hearted … It is without a doubt that God has a very important heavenly purpose for his life.”

Here is video of all of what Wallace said:

Village President Pro Tempore Alex Attiah also spoke.

“Paddock Lake is rich with water sport recreation,” Attiah said. “Tonight we celebrate the addition of a new kayak launch. Because of everyone’s efforts and hard work, we are able to dedicate this launch for the residents of Paddock Lake to enjoy.”

Attiah also acknowledged Rayniak’s role as an advocate for the launch.

“Trustee Rayniak always encouraged his fellow trustees with joyful enthusiasm to pursue installing this accessible launch, citing how useful and easy this accessible launch would be for the residents of his beloved community,” Attiah said.

Here is video of all of Attiah’s remarks:

Wallace asked those at the ceremony to throw a cut sunflower into the lake as a tribute to Rayniak, who was fond of the sturdy resilient flower.

After the ceremony, Attiah boarded a kayak for the first official launch, paddling out amongst the floating sunflowers before paddling back, successfully loading and unloading without getting wet. Here’s video of that:

Here are some more photos: