Units responding for water call on Lake Mary

Aug 27th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:25 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a stranded boat on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Boat is stranded. No one is in water.

