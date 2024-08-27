Lake test results Aug. 27, 2024: Lance Park closed to swimming

Lance Park beach on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes is closed to swimming after testing by Kenosha County Pubic Health on Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Monday that prompted the closure at Lance Park was 2419 E.coli/100 mL. That location was scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday.

Full Kenosha County Public Health test results (except where noted) for Western Kenosha County from Monday were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 76 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 26 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 11 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 3 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 14 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 23 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 135 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 126 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 25 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 107 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 6 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 33 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 11 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 2419 E.coli/100mL.