Excessive heat warning issued; maybe rain later

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning.

The warning is set to be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A high of 94 and heat index values as high as 100 are forecast for our area. From the text of the NWS warning:

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events … Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Then later Tuesday we could see some rain. The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. That activity is most likely to occur between 5 and 11 p.m.