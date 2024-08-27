Excessive heat warning issued; maybe rain later

Aug 27th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning.

The warning is set to be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A high of 94 and heat index values as high as 100 are forecast for our area. From the text of the NWS warning:

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events … Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Then later Tuesday we could see some rain. The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. That activity is most likely to occur between 5 and 11 p.m.

