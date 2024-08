The Randall School District annual and board meetings are scheduled for Wednesday in the school library.

The annual meeting is first, starting at 6 p.m. Agenda items include:

Set salaries for School Board Members for the 2024-2025 school year.

Presentation of 2024-25 Budget

Motion for Adoption of Budget

Motion to approve Tax Levy

The full agenda for the annual meeting is here.,

The board meeting will start after the annual meeting. Agenda items include:

Survey Data

Referendum Update

The full board meeting agenda is available here.