A word from our sponsors: 15th annual Labor of Love Music Festival to benefit suicide prevention and mental health resources is Sept. 1

Note: This is a paid announcement from Labor of Love Music Festival — DH
The 15th annual Labor of Love Music Festival – in loving memory of Jamie Leigh Wilson — will take place 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 1 at New Munster Park.
Come prepared to dance and clap along to the finger picking styles that this year’s music festival is guaranteed to provide. Admission is free. There will be family fun activities, raffles, food, drinks and more. All proceeds from t-shirts, concession and raffle sales go to support Suicide Awareness and Prevention organizations.
This year’s musical lineup includes: Charlie Parr, Chicken Wire Empire, Miles Over Mountains, Scott Kirby.
The event is organized by Just Live Inc.