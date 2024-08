Nothing came of the first one, but the National Weather Service has now issued a second severe thunderstorm watch for Kenosha County on Tuesday.

The watch is set to be in effect until 11 p.m., Tuesday.

Other counties in the watch area are Racine and Walworth.

At about 5:20 p.m., NWS radar shows a storm making is way along the Illinois-Wisconsin border and more in Iowa and western Wisconsin behind that,