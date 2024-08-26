Paddock Lake to dedicate new kayak launch Tuesday

From the village of Paddock Lake:

The Village of Paddock Lake Board of Trustees is excited to announce the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony dedicating the Michael Rayniak Memorial Kayak Launch to the residents of Paddock Lake.

— Location: 7301-248th Avenue, Paddock Lake, WI 53168.

— Date: Tuesday August 27, 2024

— Time: 6:00 pm.

The Village has constructed an accessible paddle sport launch pier with the generous donations from Paddock Lake Area Lions Club, Westosha-Salem Kiwanis, Baxter and Woodman Engineering and Paddock Lake Village Board of Trustees.

Please join the Village Board of Trustees, Paddock Lake Lions Club, Westosha-Salem Kiwanis, Baxter and Woodman Engineers and the Rayniak family Tuesday August 27, 2024, at 6:00pm as they dedicate the paddle sport launch pier in memory of Michael Rayniak.