Man taken out of Rock Lake house fire pronounced dead

A man taken from a Rock Lake house that was on fire Sunday was later pronounced dead.

From Sgt. Colin Coultrip, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department public information officer:

On Sunday morning around 9:30 am, Deputies and (Salem Lakes) fire/rescue responded to the 12600 block of 257th Ave. for a report of smoke coming from a house. This was called in by a neighbor and at the same time dispatch received a check welfare for the same address …. Once on scene, firefighters located one adult male not conscious and not breathing inside. This male was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The exact cause of the fire and cause of death remain under investigation. Preliminary reports do not deem this fire and death as suspicious.”

Kenosha County Scanner reported that Bristol Fire & Rescue, Town of Randall Volunteer Fire Department, Wheatland Fire and Antioch Fire/Rescue provided mutual aid at the scene and Paris Fire and Rescue and Burlington Fire Department provided station coverage.

More details from KCS below: