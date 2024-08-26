Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting Aug. 27, 2024

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Ordinance #2024-04 for approval of a petition from Paul A. Hrupka, Dennis J. Hrupka, Brian J. Hrupka & Steven A. Hrupka, 481 18th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Owners), requesting an amendment to the Adopted Land Use Plan map for Kenosha County: 2035 (map 65 of the comprehensive plan) from “Farmland Protection” & “SEC” to “Farmland Protection”, “SEC”, and “General Agricultural & Open Land” on Tax Parcel #45-4-221-071-0302, located in the NE 1⁄4 of Section 7, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris

Consideration of a plan commission recommendation to approve a petition from Paul A. Hrupka, Dennis J. Hrupka, Brian J. Hrupka & Steven A. Hrupka, 481 18th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Owners), requesting a rezoning from A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist., C-2 Upland Resource Conservancy Dist. & C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy Dist. to A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist., A-2 General Agricultural Dist., C-2 Upland Resource Conservancy Dist., C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy Dist. & PUD Planned Unit Development Overlay Dist. on Tax Parcels #45-4-221-071-0302 & 45-4-221-072-0100, located in the N 1⁄2 of Section 7, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris.

Review of the proposed final vegetation plan from Paris Solar for the ground cover for the solar project.

Tabled approval of proposed amendments to the Town’s Sex Offender Residency Restriction ordinance.

Internet updates – Spectrum, Mid-West Fiber projects

Paris Solar project updates/ Battery storage project

