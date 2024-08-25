Expected hot weather prompts heat advisory, excessive heat watch

Hot temperatures early this week have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for Monday and an excessive heat watch for Tuesday.

The heat advisory is set to be in effect 1 to 8 p.m. Monday. During that period, the high temperature is expected to reach 92 with heat index values as high as 103, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

The excessive heat watch is set to be in effect from 1 to 8 p.m., Tuesday. During that period the high temperature is expected to reach 94 with heat index as high as 107, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

Temperatures are expected to begin a slow decline Wednesday culminating with a high of 76 Sunday.

There also is 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Early Monday and later Tuesday and a 30 percent chance of showers or a t-storm Tuesday night.