Wagner Family Fire Fund 3rd anniversary celebration fundraiser is March 24

The Wagner Family Fire Fund will be holding a 3rd anniversary celebration fundraiser Saturday, Aug, 24 at Rubber Ducky Country Market, 36116 128th St., Twin Lakes.

The Wagner Family Fire Fund, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, is celebrating 3 years of helping families and individuals who lose their homes to a fire by working directly with all the Kenosha County fire chiefs, supplying them with Go Bags. These bags value at roughly $1,000 each and include a two-night hotel stay, two days of meals in gift cards, a $500 gift card for clothing and other essentials, a workbook to guide guide people through the recovery process, a mental health kit, full size basic toiletries, coloring books and crayons, socks and more.

The event Saturday will include music, raffles, food and drink, silent auction and family fun. Hours are from 4 to 8 p.m.

“As someone who lost her home to a fire two weeks into the pandemic shutdown, I personally understand the need for our service,” said Amy Wagner. “Our fund is operated by me with a small group of volunteers. We rely on community support to maintain our mission of offering relief, assistance and support to families and individuals devastated by a fire.”

For more information about the fund or to make a donation visit www.wagnerfamilyfirefund.org.