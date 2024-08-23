Twin Lakes may try again for EMS referendum

Twin Lakes may try again to pass a referendum to exceed the state imposed tax levy limit to fund improved emergency medical services.

That was the sentiment expressed by village President Howard Skinner and some other board members at a board meeting Monday.

Last week, Twin Lakes voters rejected a referendum question asking for authorization to exceed the levy limit in a vote of: No 532 (51.65%), Yes 498 (48.35%). The board was seeking to exceed the limit by $526,436 for five years.

Skinner said the village needs to take another stab at presenting the necessity of the additional funds.

“i think there wasn’t enough education, though we tried,” Skinner said. “I don’t think there was enough out there in the public for people to understand.”

The consequences of not approving the referendum could actually increase the cost to taxpayers. If the tax levy increase is not approved the village would likely have to borrow money to cover the cost of EMS “and that will cost more money,” Skinner said, due to interest.

The village is required by state statute to provide emergency medical services to residents.

“It has to be paid for,” Skinner said.

About a year ago, the village — along with Randall and Wheatland — started discussions on how to fund paid staff for EMS at Twin Lakes Rescue, which has served the three municipalities for decades. That move came after years of difficulty in having enough department members to answer medical calls. Going to paid staff for EMS was estimated to cost approximately $900,000, which was to be split among the three municipalities by size, resulting in a $450,000 share for Twin Lakes and a $225,000 share for Randall and Wheatland each.

“We currently largely have a volunteer department this is in the start of switching that over,” said Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald. “That group of volunteers has come forward to ask for help.”

Randall and Wheatland also held tax levy referendums last week, with the question passing in each of those municipalities.

Village administrator Laura Jager said there was some feedback about how some property owners would be affected by increased levy power when the village also did a revaluation. She explained that impact would likely be similar to the $54/$100,000 projected by the village as long as the increase in value for a property was about the same as the average increase in value village wide. If a property value increased more than average the impact would be greater. If the increase in value was less than average, the impact would be less.

Fitzgerald offered the suggestion that village staff see if some of the increased cost could be absorbed by changes to the budget and a lower referendum amount be offered next time.

“We have always as a group been extremely fiscally responsible,” Fitzgerald said.

Skinner suggested having the next referendum in conjunction with the November election.

“Let’s work at it harder and get it done,” Skinner said.