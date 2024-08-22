Randall School holds ribbon cutting for referendum project

Randall Consolidated School District board members and administrators hosted a ribbon cutting marking the completion — or nearly so — of the referendum funded building improvements.

The project, supported by a voter approved $9.5 million referendum, included new community wellness space, new indoor air quality, plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems and a new main entrance, where the ribbon cutting was held.

Some aspects of the project are still being finished, including resurfacing of a gym floor and installation of elementary grade playground equipment, said Bob Antholine, district administrator.

Here is video of comments from Antholine:

Here is video of comments by school board President Mary Thornton:

Elementary students will be able to enjoy this new playground equipment, when its installation is completed.