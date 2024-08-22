The annual demolition derby took place on Sunday afternoon. Power wheels, lawn tractors, and 97 other vehicles took part.

Power wheels age 6 – 8.

National Anthem, featuring the candidates for best looking car. The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department squad car won.

Power wheel winners 3-5

1st Lincoln Parr

2nd Landon Culotta

3rd Carter McBride

4th Jaxton Gray

Power wheels winners 6 – 8

1st Ryker Buth

2nd Brayden LaRose

3rd Nathan Keller

4th Bennett Tiedke

Garden Tractors

1st Dylan McBride

2nd Justin Craig

3rd Matt Henry

4th Izzy Craig

5th Jenny Craig

Midsize

1st Joshua Jacobs, Racine

2nd Bobby Dawley, Burlington

3rd Nick Schweitzer, Racine

Super Stock

1st Jimmy Mertins, Racine

2nd Mike Breitzman, Antioch

3rd Joe Vash, Racine

4th Shane Knarr, Richmond

5th Sam Wilson, Caledonia

Full-size Truck

1st Blake Kreuser, Kenosha

2nd Ken Applegate, Pleasant Prairie

3rd Mitch Flaherty, Union Grove

Stock

1st Chad Grunwald, Pewaukee

2nd Ryan Dillow, Hainesville

3rd Dan Ring, Trevor

4th Robert Poyner, Kenosha

5th Jesse Franks, Burlington

Compact

1st Frank Montey, Franklin

2nd Vinny Erikson, Salem

3rd Kyle Harrington, Mt. Pleasant

4th Jake Kent, Racine

5th Marcus Salisbury, Racine

Gut n Go

1st Dan Tanski, Trevor

2nd CJ Malley, Johnsburg

3rd Jacob Delgado, Burlington

4th Derick Tanski, Antioch

5th Gage Mickelson, Burlington

Mini-truck

1st Bobby Dawley, Burlington

2nd Joey Munding, Union Grove

3rd Dan Ring, Trevor

4th Jeremy Dawley, Burlington

5th Kris Conner, Silver Lake