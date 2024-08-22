Demolition Derby

Aug 22nd, 2024
by Earlene Frederick.

The annual demolition derby took place on Sunday afternoon. Power wheels, lawn tractors, and 97 other vehicles took part.

Six to eight year olds in a power wheels demolition derby
Power wheels age 6 – 8.
three cars in contention for best looking car. Each car on the ends holding an American flag for the National Anthem.
National Anthem, featuring the candidates for best looking car. The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department squad car won.

Power wheel winners 3-5

  • 1st Lincoln Parr
  • 2nd Landon Culotta
  • 3rd Carter McBride
  • 4th Jaxton Gray

Power wheels winners 6 – 8

  • 1st Ryker Buth
  • 2nd Brayden LaRose
  • 3rd Nathan Keller
  • 4th Bennett Tiedke

Garden Tractors

  • 1st Dylan McBride
  • 2nd Justin Craig
  • 3rd Matt Henry
  • 4th Izzy Craig
  • 5th Jenny Craig

Midsize

  • 1st Joshua Jacobs, Racine
  • 2nd Bobby Dawley, Burlington
  • 3rd Nick Schweitzer, Racine

Super Stock

  • 1st Jimmy Mertins, Racine
  • 2nd Mike Breitzman, Antioch
  • 3rd Joe Vash, Racine
  • 4th Shane Knarr, Richmond
  • 5th Sam Wilson, Caledonia

Full-size Truck

  • 1st Blake Kreuser, Kenosha
  • 2nd Ken Applegate, Pleasant Prairie
  • 3rd Mitch Flaherty, Union Grove

Stock

  • 1st Chad Grunwald, Pewaukee
  • 2nd Ryan Dillow, Hainesville
  • 3rd Dan Ring, Trevor
  • 4th Robert Poyner, Kenosha
  • 5th Jesse Franks, Burlington

Compact

  • 1st Frank Montey, Franklin
  • 2nd Vinny Erikson, Salem
  • 3rd Kyle Harrington, Mt. Pleasant
  • 4th Jake Kent, Racine
  • 5th Marcus Salisbury, Racine

Gut n Go

  • 1st Dan Tanski, Trevor
  • 2nd CJ Malley, Johnsburg
  • 3rd Jacob Delgado, Burlington
  • 4th Derick Tanski, Antioch
  • 5th Gage Mickelson, Burlington

Mini-truck

  • 1st Bobby Dawley, Burlington
  • 2nd Joey Munding, Union Grove
  • 3rd Dan Ring, Trevor
  • 4th Jeremy Dawley, Burlington
  • 5th Kris Conner, Silver Lake
