The annual demolition derby took place on Sunday afternoon. Power wheels, lawn tractors, and 97 other vehicles took part.
Power wheel winners 3-5
- 1st Lincoln Parr
- 2nd Landon Culotta
- 3rd Carter McBride
- 4th Jaxton Gray
Power wheels winners 6 – 8
- 1st Ryker Buth
- 2nd Brayden LaRose
- 3rd Nathan Keller
- 4th Bennett Tiedke
Garden Tractors
- 1st Dylan McBride
- 2nd Justin Craig
- 3rd Matt Henry
- 4th Izzy Craig
- 5th Jenny Craig
Midsize
- 1st Joshua Jacobs, Racine
- 2nd Bobby Dawley, Burlington
- 3rd Nick Schweitzer, Racine
Super Stock
- 1st Jimmy Mertins, Racine
- 2nd Mike Breitzman, Antioch
- 3rd Joe Vash, Racine
- 4th Shane Knarr, Richmond
- 5th Sam Wilson, Caledonia
Full-size Truck
- 1st Blake Kreuser, Kenosha
- 2nd Ken Applegate, Pleasant Prairie
- 3rd Mitch Flaherty, Union Grove
Stock
- 1st Chad Grunwald, Pewaukee
- 2nd Ryan Dillow, Hainesville
- 3rd Dan Ring, Trevor
- 4th Robert Poyner, Kenosha
- 5th Jesse Franks, Burlington
Compact
- 1st Frank Montey, Franklin
- 2nd Vinny Erikson, Salem
- 3rd Kyle Harrington, Mt. Pleasant
- 4th Jake Kent, Racine
- 5th Marcus Salisbury, Racine
Gut n Go
- 1st Dan Tanski, Trevor
- 2nd CJ Malley, Johnsburg
- 3rd Jacob Delgado, Burlington
- 4th Derick Tanski, Antioch
- 5th Gage Mickelson, Burlington
Mini-truck
- 1st Bobby Dawley, Burlington
- 2nd Joey Munding, Union Grove
- 3rd Dan Ring, Trevor
- 4th Jeremy Dawley, Burlington
- 5th Kris Conner, Silver Lake