2024 Kenosha County Fair: Hay bale toss coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The 35th annual hay bale toss took place Friday night at the fair. It cost $1 to enter and the money was used for prizes. The event was sponsored by Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4H.
Posted in: 4-H, Kenosha County Fair.
Tagged: county fair
