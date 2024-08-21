2024 Kenosha County Fair: Hay bale toss coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Aug 21st, 2024
by Earlene Frederick.

The 35th annual hay bale toss took place Friday night at the fair. It cost $1 to enter and the money was used for prizes. The event was sponsored by Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4H.

2024 Fairest of the Fair Katrina Cain laughs as she tosses a bale.
2024 Fairest of the Fair Katrina Cain tosses a bale.
Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: 4-H, Kenosha County Fair.
Tagged:

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives