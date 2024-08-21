Aug. 21, 2024 lake test results: Lilly Lake closed to swimming; swim cautions at North Shore Association and DeWitt Park

Lilly Lake beach is closed to swimming and North Shore Association on Paddock Lake and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake are under swim cautions after sampling by Kenosha County Public Health Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Tuesday that resulted in the closure and cautions were:

Lily — greater than 2,419 E.coli/100 mL.

DeWitt Park beach — 579 E.coli/100 mL

North Shore Association — 261 E.coli/100 m

The above locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Wednesday.

Here are other results of testing by KCPH (except where noted)from Tuesday:

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 16 E.coli/100 mL.

Salem Lakes — Rock Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake less than 1 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake County Park beach 120 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake – 37 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall (as reported by District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake 0 E.coli/100 mL.