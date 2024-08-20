Aug. 19, 2024 lake test results: North Shore Association on Paddock Lake closed

The North Shore Association beach on Paddock Lake is closed after testing by Kenosha County Public Health Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Monday that prompted the closure at North Shore Association was 2419 E.coli/100mL. That location was scheduled to be resampled Tuesday along with testing for other regular sites that were not tested Monday.

Other results reported by Kenosha County Public Health from Monday were:

Paddock Lake — North Shore Association 2419 E.coli/100 mL; Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach – 43 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA Diving Board – 11 E.coli/100 mL; Old Settlers – 63 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park – 13 E.coli/100 mL

Salem Lakes — Hooker Boat Launch – 35 E.coli/100 mL; Shangri La – 23 E.coli/100 mL.