2024 Kenosha County Fair: Rabbit show results

The Kenosha County Fair rabbit show was held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. Here are the results of judging:
Junior Department
Best of Breed
Fuzzy Lop: Ben Kunkel
Lionheads: Alayna Bachard
Dutch: Tess Wedtke
Havana: Jaden Ouwerkerk
Holland Lops: Ashlynn Booth
Mini Lops: Ashlynn Booth
Mini Rex: Madi Gallo
Mini Satin: Alayna Bachard
Netherland Dwarfs: Kyla McCullom
Polish: Alice Van Straten
Rex: Owen Niccolai
Rhinelander: Micah Rowton
Dwarf: Kyla McCullom
Himalayan: Jaden Ouwerkerk
Thrianta: Seth Scheele
Creme d’Argent: Liam Chudzik
New Zealand: Elizabeth Jones
Palomino: Jillian Burdick
Any Other Commercial (not crossbred): Scarlett Nelson
Silver Fox: Liam Chudzik
Best Opposite in each Breed
Dutch: Jillian Burdick
Havana: Jaden Ouwerkerk
Mini Lops: Tegan Andrews
Mini Rex: Mary Van Starten
Netherland Dwarfs: Whisper Castillo
Rhinelander: Kyla McCollum
Champagne d’Argent: Liam Chudzik
Best of Show: Owen Niccoli
Best Opposite of Show: Liam Chudzik
Meat Pen Champions: Teagan Andrews, Jillian Burdick
Best Get-of-Sire: Jillian Burdick
Rabbit Showmanship
Novice
1st: Eliza Marker
2nd: Whisper Castillo
3rd: Jordan McMahon
Beginning
1st: Scarlett Nelson
2nd: Micha Rowton
3rd: Alice Van Straten
4th: Mary Van Starten
Junior
1st: Alayna Bachard
2nd: Ashlynn Booth
3rd: Jillian Burdick
4th: Whisper Castillo
Senior
1st: Elizabeth Jones
2nd: Teagan Andrews
3rd: Alexia Ames
4th: Seth Scheele
Champion Showman: Jaden Ouwerkerk
Knowledge Showman: Elizabeth Jones
Open Department
Reserve champion: Carolyn Brown (Himalayan Buck Junior)
Best in Show: Madison Rhodes (Any other fancy Buck Senior)