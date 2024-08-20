2024 Kenosha County Fair: Rabbit show results

The Kenosha County Fair rabbit show was held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. Here are the results of judging:

Junior Department

Best of Breed

Fuzzy Lop: Ben Kunkel

Lionheads: Alayna Bachard

Dutch: Tess Wedtke

Havana: Jaden Ouwerkerk

Holland Lops: Ashlynn Booth

Mini Lops: Ashlynn Booth

Mini Rex: Madi Gallo

Mini Satin: Alayna Bachard

Netherland Dwarfs: Kyla McCullom

Polish: Alice Van Straten

Rex: Owen Niccolai

Rhinelander: Micah Rowton

Dwarf: Kyla McCullom

Himalayan: Jaden Ouwerkerk

Thrianta: Seth Scheele

Creme d’Argent: Liam Chudzik

New Zealand: Elizabeth Jones

Palomino: Jillian Burdick

Any Other Commercial (not crossbred): Scarlett Nelson

Silver Fox: Liam Chudzik

Best Opposite in each Breed

Dutch: Jillian Burdick

Havana: Jaden Ouwerkerk

Mini Lops: Tegan Andrews

Mini Rex: Mary Van Starten

Netherland Dwarfs: Whisper Castillo

Rhinelander: Kyla McCollum

Champagne d’Argent: Liam Chudzik

Best of Show: Owen Niccoli

Best Opposite of Show: Liam Chudzik

Meat Pen Champions: Teagan Andrews, Jillian Burdick

Best Get-of-Sire: Jillian Burdick

Rabbit Showmanship

Novice

1st: Eliza Marker

2nd: Whisper Castillo

3rd: Jordan McMahon

Beginning

1st: Scarlett Nelson

2nd: Micha Rowton

3rd: Alice Van Straten

4th: Mary Van Starten

Junior

1st: Alayna Bachard

2nd: Ashlynn Booth

3rd: Jillian Burdick

4th: Whisper Castillo

Senior

1st: Elizabeth Jones

2nd: Teagan Andrews

3rd: Alexia Ames

4th: Seth Scheele

Champion Showman: Jaden Ouwerkerk

Knowledge Showman: Elizabeth Jones

Open Department

Reserve champion: Carolyn Brown (Himalayan Buck Junior)

Best in Show: Madison Rhodes (Any other fancy Buck Senior)