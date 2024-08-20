2024 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show results

Aug 20th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the goat show at the Kenosha County Fair held Thursday and Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Senior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed
Lamancha: Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers
Nigerian Dwarf: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Oberhasli: Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers
Recorded Grade: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Grand Champion Overall Senior Doe: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Reserve Champion Senior Doe: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Junior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed
Nigerian Dwarf: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers
Recorded Grade: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers
Any Other Breed: Erica Weis, Bristol Strivers
Grand Champion Overall Junior Doe: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers
Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Market Class
Grand Champion Market Wether: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Reserve Grand Champion Market Wether: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers
Grand Champion Market Breeding Doe: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Reserve Grand Champion Market Breeding Doe: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers

Goat Showmanship

Novice Showmanship
1st: Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers
2nd: Samantha Gorsline, Bristol Strivers
3rd: Wyonna Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers
4th: Jaden McMahon, Paris Happy Workers

Junior Showmanship
1st: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
2nd: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers

Intermediate Showmanship
1st: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers

2nd: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers
3rd: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers
4th: Tess Luedtke, Wheatland Willig Workers

Senior Showmanship
1st: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers
2nd: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
3rd: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
4th: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Overall Champion Showman: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers

Group Classes
Junior Get of Sire: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Senior Get of Sire: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Produce of Dam: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
Dam & Daughter: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Exhibitor’s Herd: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
Companion Goat
Pet Goat: Makenzie Selevredes, Bristol Strivers
Goat Costume: Erica Weis, Bristol Strivers
Goat Obstacle Course:
Fastest: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Slowest: Philip Selevredes, Bristol Strivers

