2024 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show results

Here are the results of the goat show at the Kenosha County Fair held Thursday and Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:
Senior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed
Lamancha: Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers
Nigerian Dwarf: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Oberhasli: Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers
Recorded Grade: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Grand Champion Overall Senior Doe: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Reserve Champion Senior Doe: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Junior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed
Nigerian Dwarf: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers
Recorded Grade: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers
Any Other Breed: Erica Weis, Bristol Strivers
Grand Champion Overall Junior Doe: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers
Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Market Class
Grand Champion Market Wether: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Reserve Grand Champion Market Wether: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers
Grand Champion Market Breeding Doe: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Reserve Grand Champion Market Breeding Doe: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Goat Showmanship
Novice Showmanship
1st: Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers
2nd: Samantha Gorsline, Bristol Strivers
3rd: Wyonna Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers
4th: Jaden McMahon, Paris Happy Workers
Junior Showmanship
1st: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
2nd: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Intermediate Showmanship
1st: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers
2nd: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers
3rd: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers
4th: Tess Luedtke, Wheatland Willig Workers
Senior Showmanship
1st: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers
2nd: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
3rd: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
4th: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Overall Champion Showman: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers
Group Classes
Junior Get of Sire: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Senior Get of Sire: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Produce of Dam: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
Dam & Daughter: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Exhibitor’s Herd: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
Companion Goat
Pet Goat: Makenzie Selevredes, Bristol Strivers
Goat Costume: Erica Weis, Bristol Strivers
Goat Obstacle Course:
Fastest: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Slowest: Philip Selevredes, Bristol Strivers