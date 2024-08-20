2024 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show results

Here are the results of the goat show at the Kenosha County Fair held Thursday and Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Senior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed

Lamancha: Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers

Nigerian Dwarf: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers

Sable: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Oberhasli: Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers

Recorded Grade: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Grand Champion Overall Senior Doe: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Reserve Champion Senior Doe: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Junior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed

Nigerian Dwarf: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers

Sable: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers

Recorded Grade: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers

Any Other Breed: Erica Weis, Bristol Strivers

Grand Champion Overall Junior Doe: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers

Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers

Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Market Class

Grand Champion Market Wether: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Reserve Grand Champion Market Wether: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers

Grand Champion Market Breeding Doe: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Reserve Grand Champion Market Breeding Doe: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers

Goat Showmanship

Novice Showmanship

1st: Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers

2nd: Samantha Gorsline, Bristol Strivers

3rd: Wyonna Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers

4th: Jaden McMahon, Paris Happy Workers

Junior Showmanship

1st: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

2nd: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers

Intermediate Showmanship

1st: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers

2nd: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers

3rd: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers

4th: Tess Luedtke, Wheatland Willig Workers

Senior Showmanship

1st: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers

2nd: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

3rd: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers

4th: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Overall Champion Showman: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers

Group Classes

Junior Get of Sire: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers

Senior Get of Sire: Flynn Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Produce of Dam: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers

Dam & Daughter: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Exhibitor’s Herd: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers

Companion Goat

Pet Goat: Makenzie Selevredes, Bristol Strivers

Goat Costume: Erica Weis, Bristol Strivers

Goat Obstacle Course:

Fastest: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers

Slowest: Philip Selevredes, Bristol Strivers