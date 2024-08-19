Units responding for crash in Silver Lake

Aug 19th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:53 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 300 block of Lake Street in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a pedestrian and a garbage truck.

