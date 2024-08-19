Twin Lakes Village Board passes ATV/UTV ordinance

The Twin Lakes Village Board on Monday approved an ordinance allowing ATV/UTV use on all village roads.

The action does not allow ATV/UTV use on county highways within the village. It also does not apply to private roads.

The ordiance passed unanimously (with Trustee Sharon Bower absent), but has a few more steps to go before you can fire up your machine and hit the streets.

The ordinance has to be submitted to and approved by the state Department of Natural Resources, said village administrator Laura Jager. Signs designating the routes also need to be posted.

The signs are being provided by donors, President Howard Skinner said.

The Twin Lakes ordinance specifies operators be at least 16 and have a valid driver’s license and liability insurance. Operators also must wear a helmet. Operation hours are from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, all year.

Though they voted in favor of the ordiance, Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald and Barbara Andre expressed some apprehension during the vote. Andres said she has been against the ordinance all along, but felt the final document did address concerns that were expressed by the public during the process.

“Everything that was brought up was addressed,” Skinner said.

After the vote, many members of the audience applauded.

During citizens’ comments, one person spoke in opposition to the ordinance and two spoke in favor.

The board first took up the topic at a meeting in May.

Twin Lakes is the latest Western Kenosha County municipality to allow ATV/UTV use. Salem Lakes and Bristol this year implemented similar ordinances and Wheatland did so a couple of years ago.

The new ordinance does not address golf cart use, but board members suggested that may be taken up soon.