Winners – 3rd place Branson Lee, Twin Lakes, 1st place Ted Kelley, Bristol (center), 2nd place Ashley Lee. Twin Lakes. Branson and Ashley are husband and wife and their children. 4th place Jim Rossi, 5th place Tony Rossi.

The rain-delayed combine demolition derby took place Friday night. It was rained out the night before. A smaller but enthusiastic crowd attended.

Heat #1

Jim Rossi, Ted Kelley, Matt Gilbert, Jake Kastenson, Adam Peterson, Ryan Denko

Heat #2

Luke Kastenson, Matt Rowntree, Ashley Lee, Branson Lee, Slick Michels, Luke Rossi

Heat #3

Chris Meyer, Mike Gilbert, Travis Harpster, Tony Rossi, Kris Riegert

Final

Ted Kelley, Ashley Lee, Branson Lee, Jim Rossi, Tony Rossi

Before the final, there was a fireworks show.

Part of the fireworks show.